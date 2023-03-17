The Seattle Seahawks continue to beef up their defense this offseason. The team has agreed to terms with former New York Giants safety Julian Love on a contract, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson. The deal is worth $12 million over two years, per ESPN.

Love is coming off a career year as he racked up 124 combined tackles, one sack, five passes defensed and two interceptions in 16 games played. Love was originally a fourth-round pick of the Giants out of Notre Dame in 2019. He's recorded at least one interception in each of his four NFL seasons, and emerged into a legitimate starter in 2022.

The Giants had hoped to retain Love, but he has opted to head west. Love joins a talented safety room headlined by Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Seattle also tendered Ryan Neal this week.

The Seahawks have been busy adding to their defense in free agency. They agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Jarran Reed and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush. Now, we can add Love to that list.

In 64 career games, he has recorded 291 combined tackles, 18 passes defensed and five interceptions.