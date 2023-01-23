The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is down to four as the 2023 AFC Championship Game and the 2023 NFC Championship Game approach on Sunday. It's 49ers vs. Eagles at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Bengals vs. Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+. The winners of those matchups will advance from their respective sides of the NFL playoff bracket 2023 to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12. The latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Eagles at -2.5 and the Chiefs, who could have a banged-up Patrick Mahomes (ankle), at -1. With just three games remaining on the NFL schedule, who should you back in your NFL bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NFL playoffs bracket and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It says the 49ers only have a 25.4% chance of winning the 2023 Super Bowl, the third-lowest percentage of the teams remaining in the field. The Niners certainly have a deep roster, but they'll have a tough test on the road at Philadelphia on Sunday in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. The Eagles opened at -2 in the NFL odds at Caesars and bettors have already pushed that to -2.5.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has outplayed expectations, but's he's also the least proven quarterback remaining in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket that also includes Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Should the Chiefs and Niners ultimately meet in the Super Bowl, Mahomes would have two weeks to rest his ankle, which would lower San Francisco's chances of winning it all. The model likes two other teams better than the Niners to win it all and doesn't recommend advancing them in any NFL playoff bracket picks. See which teams to back right here.

How to make 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, and it has already locked in its Super Bowl 2023 picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And who should you back to win the 2023 Super Bowl? Check out the 2023 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

3. Bengals

NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Chiefs vs. Bengals (+1, 47.5) at 3 p.m. ET

NFC: Eagles vs. 49ers (+2.5, 45.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at 6:30 p.m. ET