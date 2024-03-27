With the 2024 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, all 32 NFL teams are hammering out their big boards and contemplating on which directions they want to go. Wednesday is a big day for teams looking at receivers in the first round, as LSU's Malik Nabers has his pro day.

According to NFL Media, Nabers had dinner with the New York Giants on Tuesday night, who pick at No. 6 overall, and also met with the New England Patriots (No. 3 overall), Tennessee Titans (No. 7 overall) and New York Jets (No. 10 overall). Nabers will reportedly meet with the Arizona Cardinals (No. 3 overall) after his workout on Wednesday. At his pro day, Nabers will run the 40-yard dash and routes for NFL teams.

Nabers was one of the best wide receivers in college football this past season, as he caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. In three seasons in Baton Rouge, he recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in program history. There has been some recent buzz that certain teams have Nabers as the No. 1 wideout in this class over Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. CBS Sports has Harrison as the No. 1 overall prospect in this class, while Nabers is No. 3 behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Let's take a look at where our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Nabers going in the first round: