The 2024 NFL playoff bracket is set for conference championship week. A trip to Super Bowl 58 is within reach for the four teams remaining. The 2024 AFC Championship Game will feature the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The 2024 NFC Championship Game will follow, with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Detroit Lions for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The latest NFL odds list the Ravens as 3.5-point favorites in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers are 7-point favorites in the 2024 NFC Championship Game.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks.

Top 2024 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Ravens to win the AFC and has them as its best value to win Super Bowl 58. Baltimore overcame a sluggish first half to score a dominant 34-10 win over the Texans during the divisional round where Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns.

The Ravens have won seven of their last eight games, with the only loss coming in a Week 18 matchup against the Steelers where they chose to rest starters after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Six of those seven wins came by double-digits, including blowout wins over the 49ers and Dolphins (both playoff teams) to sew up home-field advantage. The model sees the Ravens as fair value to win the conference (-170) and gives them a 34.4% chance to win the Super Bowl that slightly outpaces their implied odds at +200 (33.3%). See which other teams to pick here.

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Ravens

3. Chiefs

NFC:



1. 49ers

3. Lions



Super Wild Card Weekend results:



Texans 45 vs. Browns 14

Chiefs 26 vs. Dolphins 7

Bills 31 vs. Steelers 17

Cowboys 32 vs. Packers 48

Lions 24 vs. Rams 23

Buccaneers 32 vs. Eagles 9



Divisional Round results:

49ers 24 vs. Packers 21

Ravens 34 vs.Texans 10

Lions 31 vs. Buccaneers 23

Bills 24 vs. Chiefs 27



2024 AFC Championship Game:



Ravens vs. Chiefs

2024 NFC Championship Game:

49ers vs. Lions



2024 Super Bowl



TBD