The NFL playoffs are finally upon us.

Even though the game between the Dolphins and Bills isn't over yet, the NFL decided to release the playoff schedule. Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 13 with the Texans hosting the Browns and then it will conclude on Monday with the Eagles traveling to Tampa Bay.

There will be a total of six games during the opening round of the playoffs and you can see the full schedule below.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

(5) Browns at (4) Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC). For just the second time in 20 years, the Browns are in the playoffs. These two teams met back in Week 16, but you probably shouldn't take too much away from that 36-22 win by Cleveland because C.J. Stroud didn't play. The Texans superstar rookie will be on the field this week and he'll be facing one of his biggest tests of the season in the Browns defense.

This game won't be finalized until the Sunday night game is over. The Steelers will play the Chiefs if the Dolphins win on Sunday night. The Dolphins will play the Chiefs if the Bills win on Sunday night and the Bills will play the Chiefs if Miami and Buffalo end up tying.

Sunday, Jan. 14

(7) Steelers at (2) Bills/Dolphins OR (7) Bills at (2) Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS/stream on Paramount+ (click here). This game won't be finalized until the Sunday night game is over. If the Dolphins beat the Bills on Sunday night, then the two teams will meet again in this game. If the Bills win, then this game will will be Steelers at Bills. If Miami and Buffalo tie on Sunday night, then this game will be Steelers at Dolphins.

This will be a revenge game for Mike McCarthy. This will mark just the second time that the Cowboys coach has faced the Packers since being fired by them in December 2018. McCarthy lost the first meeting in 2022 and will be looking to get his first win over Green Bay.

For their first home playoff game in 30 years, the Lions will be welcoming an old friend back to Detroit: Matthew Stafford. The Rams QB led the Lions to the playoffs three times, but never got to play a home game. This will also be a huge game for Jared Goff, who will be facing a team and a head coach that traded him away because they didn't want him anymore.

Monday, Jan. 15

(5) Eagles at (4) Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN). The Eagles are stumbling into the playoffs, but they will head to Tampa Bay knowing that they beat the Buccaneers 25-11 at Raymond James Stadium back in Week 3.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 21

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET

Divisional round notes: The 49ers will be playing the worst remaining seed in the NFC divisional round while the Ravens will face the worst remaining seed in the AFC. Also, the winner of the Monday night game will get to play on Sunday in the divisional round.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LVIII

AFC vs. NFC in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl will be televised on CBS with an alternate broadcast available on Nickelodeon. You'll also be able to stream the game on Paramount+.