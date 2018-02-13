49ers first-rounder Reuben Foster arrested, accused of dragging his girlfriend

Forty-Niners linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested for the second time in less than a month after an incident on Sunday in California.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Foster was taken into custody in Santa Clara County on allegations related to domestic violence. According to the San Jose Mercury News, Foster has also been accused of possessing an assault rifle. The Mercury News has also reported that the domestic violence allegation came after Foster's girlfriend accused him of dragging her during an argument between the two.

The 49ers linebacker spent part of his Sunday in jail, before being released on a $75,000 bail, according to jail records. Prosecutors now have up to 30 days to decide whether or not to charge Foster. The charges could end up being misdemeanors or felonies, depending on how serious the prosecutor's office views the allegations.

"The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information," the team said in a statement.

This is the second time in less than a month that Foster has been arrested. The 49ers' 2017 first-round pick was also arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana after an incident in Alabama.

Foster has been making headlines, and not in the good way, for the past year. Back in March 2017, Foster was sent home early from the combine after getting into a heated discussion with a hospital worker while waiting to get tested. His urine sample also came back as a diluted sample which, according to the NFL's substance abuse policy, is considered a positive test.

Despite his troubles, the 23-year-old had a solid rookie year with the 49ers. Although he played in only 10 games due to an ankle injury, Foster still managed to finish second on the team in tackles. He also graded out as the fourth-best inside linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. Foster missed six games in 2017 due to an ankle injury that bothered him for most of the early season.

During the time he was injured, Foster also had to deal with the police, but for a completely different reason. Back in October, the 49ers linebacker was held up outside a nightclub in San Francisco.