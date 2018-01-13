49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrested, charged with possession of marijuana

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on Friday in Alabama and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The team released the following statement on Friday evening: "The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the matter involving Reuben Foster and we are currently gathering all relevant facts."

Foster, a former Alabama standout, was selected 31st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and had a strong rookie campaign. He graded out as the fourth-best inside linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus, behind only Bobby Wagner, Luke Kuechly and Avery Williams. Last offseason Foster was dismissed early from the combine after getting into a heated discussion with a hospital worker while waiting to get tested. His urine sample also came back as a diluted sample which, according to the NFL's substance abuse policy, is considered a positive test.

Foster reportedly sent letters to all NFL teams explaining the mishap as a misunderstanding and it may have affected his draft stock. Considered one of the draft's best players, he lasted until the end of the first round. And now Foster, who was already in the substance abuse program, could be subject to discipline by the league.