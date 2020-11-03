Bad luck would be better than the luck the 49ers are having from an injury standpoint. Along with the challenge of playing in arguably the NFL's hardest division, San Francisco also continues to deal with an alarming number of injuries that now includes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle. Garoppolo is expected to miss at least six weeks with a high ankle injury, while Kittle is slated to miss at least eight weeks after suffering a foot fracture during this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. The loss dropped the defending NFC champions to 4-4 entering Thursday night's home game against the Packers.

Following Sunday's loss, the 49ers are currently the ninth seed in the NFC playoffs and are a game behind the Rams for the seventh and final playoff spot. If the 49ers are going to remain in playoff contention, they are going to do so without the following players, at least for the time being (via Jennifer Lee Can of NBCS).

** The 49ers did not practice on Monday. The Monday practice participation designations are an estimation

With Garoppolo out, the 49ers' offense will continue to be led by Nick Mullens, a three-year veteran who went 3-5 as a starter in relief of Garoppolo in 2018. He won his first start of the season -- a 36-9 win over the Giants back in Week 3 -- before falling the following week at home against the Eagles. Last Sunday, Mullens went 18 of 25 with 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions after filling in for Garoppolo. Despite his solid play, the 49ers fell to the Seahawks, who currently lead the West with a 6-1 record.

Mullens, who played significantly better on Sunday that he did against the Eagles back in Week 4, said on Sunday that he will be prepared to fill in for Garoppolo for the long haul.

"Any time you can get out there and bounce back from my last start, it's definitely going to create confidence," Mullens said, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "The biggest thing I've learned just going through it all is that the NFL is tough. It's all about what you do next. That's why I tell myself pretty much every day, 'It's all about what you do next.' No matter if it is good or bad, it's all about what you do next."

One player the 49ers are hoping to have back for Thursday night is Reed, a former Pro Bowler who caught two touchdowns in his first three games in San Francisco. And while one would presume that the 49ers would rather have more days to rest and recover before their next game, fullback Kyle Juszczyk said on Sunday that he is glad that he and his teammates can take the field sooner rather than later.

"Man, I'm so happy that we are playing on Thursday," Juszczyk said, via Daniel Brown of The Athletic. "Because after a loss like this, you just want to get the taste out of your mouth. You just want to play football again."