The home stadium of the San Francisco 49ers has been known as Levi's Stadium since the building opened in 2014 and that won't be changing any time soon.

The 49ers announced on Thursday that they've reached a 10-year naming rights extension with Levi's that will keep the company's name on the stadium through the 2043 season. The deal got done even though the two sides still had 10 years remaining on a 20-year, $220 million deal that they agreed to back in July 2013.

"I think this speaks to the partnership with the 49ers and Levi's," 49ers President Al Guido told the San Jose Mercury News. "I think it's unlikely you could find a deal that's been extended at this early stage at this price point."

The price point is definitely notable. Under the current deal, the 49ers are getting $11 million per year, but when the extension kicks in, they'll be getting a total of $17 million per year, which makes it one of the largest naming rights deals in NFL history.

Based on current numbers, it looks like the Levi's deal will be the third-largest in the NFL:

SoFi Stadium ($31.25 million per year). The Rams were able to score a 20-year, $625 million deal with SoFI for their new stadium. This stadium is in a coveted market and it hosts two teams (Rams and Chargers), so it's not a huge surprise that SoFi was willing to pay big bucks for the naming rights. AT&T Stadium ($17 million to $19 million per year). When Jerry World opened in 2009, it was simply called Cowboys Stadium. However, that changed in 2013 when the AT&T bought the naming rights. According to multiple reports, AT&T is paying $17 to $19 million per year to put its name on the stadium. Levi's Stadium ($17 million per year). Levi's isn't just paying for the naming rights, the contract also includes a team sponsorship.

The Jets and Giants also are near the top three with MetLife paying $16 million per year for the naming rights of that building.

Landing a naming rights deal that puts them in the same ballpark as the Cowboys is definitely a win for the 49ers.

"Levi's Stadium has been featured on the world stage numerous times and will continue to be the premier venue in the Bay Area for the coming decades," Guido said. "The success of the stadium is proof of how special the Bay Area is and the power of major events to bring positive economic impact, excitement and opportunity to this community."

Levi's Stadium will be at the center of the football world on Sunday when the 49ers play host to the Lions in the NFC championship game. That's just one of several big events that will have been held at the stadium. Levi's also hosted Super Bowl 50 in February 2016, and in just two years, it will host Super Bowl XL. The stadium is also scheduled to host the World Cup in 2026.