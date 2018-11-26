Aaron Rodgers explains how the Packers can still make the playoffs in five not-so-easy steps

After losing to the Vikings on Sunday night, Green Bay's playoff hopes are basically on life support.

Not only are the Packers sitting in the 10th spot in the NFC, but they're also behind multiple teams -- like the Redskins, Seahawks and Vikings -- who all have a head-to-head tiebreaker over them. Despite the long odds, Aaron Rodgers definitely isn't ready to give up on the season. As a matter of fact, Rodgers was apparently doing some math after Green Bay's 24-17 loss in Minnesota and he came up with the perfect route to the postseason.

With a record of 4-6-1, the Packers are basically going to have to win out to have any chance of making the playoffs and Rodgers seems to be well aware of that fact.

"You can crunch the numbers there," Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. "I can tell you 8-7-1 won't get in, though. I don't think."

That means the Packers need to finish with a record of 9-6-1 and Rodgers described the five not-so-easy steps that will get them there. The five steps: Win their final five games.

"So we just got to go back home, get some rest, beat Arizona ... and then come back and beat Atlanta ... then go to Chicago, a place we've won a number of times, beat them," Rodgers said. "Go to New York around Christmas, beat them ... and then come home against Detroit, beat them."

Sounds so simple.

Even if all of that happens (you can stream the Cardinals-Packers game at 1 p.m. Sunday on fuboTV, try it for free), Rodgers admitted that the Packers will probably still need to "Get a little help," which could probably qualify as a sixth step.

"We're going to need some help from some teams and then we've got to take care of our own business, you know?" Rodgers said.

The Packers quarterback also stressed that Green Bay needs to somehow figure out how to win away from Lambeau Field if they're going to have any shot of getting in the postseason.

"We're going to have to find a way to win a game on the road," Rodgers said. "We're 0-6 on the road."

The bad news for the Packers is that they still have two road games left against the Bears (Week 15) and the Jets (Week 16). Of course, the good news for the Packers is that they also have three games left at home and if Rodgers has proven one thing in his career, it's that he's unbeatable at Lambeau Field in December. Since 2009, Rodgers and the Packers have gone 15-0 at home in December. Getting to 18-0 seems completely possible and that's because they get to play three domed-teams on the frozen tundra (Cardinals, Falcons, Lions).

No matter what happens in those five games, Rodgers doesn't plan to throw in the towel on the 2018 season.

"I know that football mortality catches up to everybody, and you never want to lose a season -- especially when you felt great starting the season about our prospects," Rodgers said. "But we're going to battle the next five weeks and put ourselves in a position to be in the conversation. Then hopefully it'll be enough, and like I always say, you've just got to get in. So we've got to win these five and see what happens."

Although this isn't quite same speech that Rodgers gave two years ago when he said the 4-6 Packers would "run the table" to make the playoffs, which they did, the 34-year-old quarterback still sounds pretty confident that Green Bay can sneak into the postseason.