The Jets flew into the spotlight Tuesday night, making their anticipated 2023 debut on "Hard Knocks," HBO and NFL Films' annual training camp series. It's no surprise which player drew the most attention in the premiere: Aaron Rodgers.

The longtime Packers quarterback, acquired via trade this April, may have resisted the "Hard Knocks" cameras before the Jets' official selection as this year's featured team. But he was the clear focal point of Episode 1, and he didn't shy away from it.

Here's a rundown of the most notable Rodgers moments from the "Hard Knocks" kickoff:

The first footage of Rodgers in Jets facilities and uniform was juxtaposed with archival shots of Joe Namath, the last and only Gang Green QB to win a Super Bowl. Talk about setting the standard.

A solid chunk of Episode 1's first half involved young players gushing about Rodgers from the sidelines, or showing their awe directly to the QB. Former Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman promised A-Rod he'd tell his newborn son about playing with the future Hall of Famer. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams shouted out Rodgers to the cameras "for coming to help us out."

Why do so many NFL teams publicly or privately oppose the "Hard Knocks" spotlight? "People are worried about being a distraction," Rodgers said, though his own participation in Episode 1 didn't suggest he's worried about it.

Former first-rounder Zach Wilson, Rodgers' young predecessor, got plenty of teaching tips and playful ribbing from his new counterpart, most notably about showing off his biceps in a tight-sleeved jersey ahead of the preseason opener.

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett got lots of praise from Rodgers, who revealed that the ex-Packers assistant "was always in charge of red-zone install" in Green Bay. The QB later teased Hackett in a post-practice game by bringing up Broncos coach Sean Payton, who had ripped Hackett's one-year tenure

How does Rodgers like the Jets so far? "I love it," he said on the sidelines of the preseason opener. "New York's a great city." But the QB is also aware there's winning to be done. Told of the fan base's adoration, he at one point cautioned they like him "so far."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Rodgers and the Jets will return for Episode 2 of "Hard Knocks" on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10 p.m. ET.