Have Alvin Kamara on your fantasy team? Well, the Saints superstar running back has quite the Christmas gift for you. As he sported green and red cleats during the rare holiday matchup, Kamara rushed for 155 yards and six touchdowns in New Orleans's NFC South-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, this six-touchdown performance caught the attention of the entire NFL landscape as Kamara ran his way into the record books.

The back is just the second player in league history to rush for six touchdowns. Ernie Nevers was the first and last person to do it prior to Kamara's big night. Nevers did it back in 1929 as a member of the Chicago Cardinals during a 40-6 victory over the Bears. Kamara also became just the fourth player in NFL history to score six or more touchdowns in a single game, joining Gale Sayers (1965), Dub Jones (1951), and Nevers for the rare feat.

Kamara wasted no time finding the end zone as he scored arguably his most impressive touchdown of the night on New Orleans' first drive of the afternoon. With 12:11 on the clock in the opening quarter, he took a first-down handoff from Drew Brees 40 yards to the house to kick off the scoring. Kamara was able to net one more score in that first quarter and then found the end zone for a third time just prior to halftime.

As he sprinkled in his other score at the beginning of the second half, the sixth touchdown came with just 1:50 remaining in the game. Drees completed a 41-yard pass to tight end Adam Trautman that set New Orleans up at the Minnesota 3-yard line. On the very next play, Kamara had no problems getting into for six and making history in the process.

"it's crazy," Kamara said of his record-setting day. "The O-line did a great job and I didn't really have to do too much. Those guys did a great job, the receivers did a great job at setting the edge and doing the dirty work. it just feels good to have one of those days just for the team and for offensive morale. Like I said, I'm not focused on personal goals and yards and stuff like that. As long as the team has success, then personal success will come."

As we mentioned earlier, the historic night for Kamara was not only beneficial for him and his team, who were able to win the division on his shoulder pads, but also his fantasy managers. The 25-year-old's 56.2 fantasy points are the most ever scored by a player during fantasy championship week. This six-touchdown explosion now surpasses Todd Gurley's 49.6-point game from Week 16 during the 2017 season. In that game, Gurley finished with 118 yards rushing and 10 catches for 158 yards receiving to go along with two touchdowns.

That performance certainly helped fantasy managers claim a championship that year, and Kamara has managers in a prime position to bring home some hardware this season too.