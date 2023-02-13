The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl champions, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, 38-35. This affair lived up to the hype. It was the third highest-scoring game in Super Bowl history, and the first in which both teams scored 35 points. The Eagles may have possessed more talent on paper, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played some of the best ball they've played all season.

Sunday also tied for the second-largest comeback in Super Bowl history, as the Chiefs were down 10 points at halftime. The Eagles were looking like a well-oiled machine, so the Chiefs were going to have to score on every one of their second-half possessions. That's exactly what happened.

Below, we will break down the anatomy of Kansas City's thrilling comeback victory over Philadelphia, in what was one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory.

Mahomes' injury

By the time Rihanna took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show, many were wondering if the game was already over. Not only were the Chiefs trailing, 24-14, but Mahomes was clearly injured. On his final snap of the first half, he appeared to reinjure his bad ankle. He walked off the field with a serious limp and was in obvious pain.

Mahomes probably would return to the game, but how effective would he be? Remember, he returned after suffering the injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round, but was handing the ball off and making throws off of one foot. Well, when Mahomes returned to open up the third quarter Sunday, he looked completely fine.

The opening drive of the second half

Mahomes led a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open up the second half that resulted in an Isiah Pacheco touchdown to trim the Eagles' lead to three points. The quarterback even scrambled for a gain of 14 yards to get Kansas City to the Philadelphia 4-yard line!

While the Chiefs were still trailing, this drive was easily one of the most important moments of the entire game. Yes, Mahomes was hurting. But there was no way he was going to be denied. There wasn't going to be a drop-off on offense with his injury.

Kadarius Toney stands up

Toney was a trade-deadline acquisition everyone was excited for. While he's played in about as many NFL games as he's missed, the former first-round pick of the New York Giants is a shifty, versatile offensive weapon who has massive potential. Toney had an incredible outing against the Dallas Cowboys in his rookie season during which he recorded 196 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches. He didn't record as many yards in the Super Bowl, but he made a huge impact.

After the Chiefs' dramatic drive, Philly answered with a field goal. Mahomes then went to work on his second consecutive 75-yard touchdown drive. Sparked by four catches from JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs got down inside the Eagles' 10-yard line. There, Mahomes hit Toney to give Kansas City its first lead of the game.

After the Eagles went three-and-out on their next possession, Toney stepped up yet again with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

Three plays later, Skyy Moore extended Kansas City's lead to eight points.

The game-winning drive

While the Chiefs stormed back to acquire an eight-point lead, the game was not over. Jalen Hurts engineered a 75-yard touchdown drive of his own, which was aided by a 45-yard catch from DeVonta Smith. Hurts ran in the touchdown himself, then pulled off the rare Octopus with the ensuing two-point conversion. That was +1500 if you bet it!

With the game tied at 35 apiece and 5:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mahomes took over on offense. One play that will be included in the Super Bowl highlight reel was a 26-yard run by Mahomes that got the Chiefs inside the red zone with under three minutes remaining in the game.

Three plays later, the turning point of Super Bowl LVII occurred.

The penalty

Facing a third-and-8, Mahomes attempted a pass to Smith-Schuster in the left corner of the end zone, but the ball was overthrown. However, there was a flag on the field. Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding, which gave the Chiefs a first down.

Check out what happened, here:

While this was a controversial call, Bradberry admitted after the game that the officials were correct.

"I pulled on his jersey. They called it. I was hoping they would let it ride," Bradberry said, via CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

After the penalty, the Chiefs ran some time off the clock, and then Harrison Butker converted the game-winning 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds remaining.

The Chiefs' 24-11 second-half run earned them their third Lombardi Trophy. Talk about a budding dynasty is back, and Mahomes may already be a Hall of Famer.