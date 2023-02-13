Kadarius Toney officially has the longest punt return in the history of the Super Bowl. The Chiefs returner set the record on a huge 65-yard return for Kansas City that came with just under 11 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. After the Chiefs forced a pivotal three-and-out, Philadelphia's Arryn Siposs got off an ugly 38-yard punt that Toney fielded at his own 30-yard line.

From there, Toney headed up the left sideline where he quickly ran into four Eagles players, and at that point, the play looked to be left for dead, but then Toney cut back across the field and made some magic happen.

You know, let's just watch the play.

The wild play ended with Toney getting tackled at the 5-yard line. If he had been able to score, he would have been the first player in Super Bowl history to return a punt for a touchdown. Instead, he'll have to settle for holding the Super Bowl record for longest punt return.

Long punt returns almost never happen in the Super Bowl. As a matter of fact, there have only been three returns over 45 yards in Super Bowl history. The first one came when John Taylor set the punt return record with a 45-yard for the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII (January 1989). That record stood until Jordan Norwood returned a punt 61 yards for the Broncos during Denver's win over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The Chiefs scored three plays after Toney's return to take a 35-27 lead in the fourth quarter.