With Anthony Richardson out indefinitely, the Indianapolis Colts are forced to make some changes to their quarterback room. According to NFL Media, the Colts are signing quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad, pending a physical.

The team worked out multiple quarterbacks, per Tom Pelissero, and it was Mond the team decided to go with.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie campaign in Minnesota before moving on to the Cleveland Browns. In his NFL career, he has three pass attempts with two completions, five yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Richardson is out with a AC joint sprain, and while his recovery timeline is still unknown, the shoulder injury will cause the rookie starter to miss "some time," according to head coach Shane Steichen. Richardson went out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. It marked the third time in five weeks that the No. 4 overall pick exited a game due to injury.

When Richardson was knocked out of the Week 5 matchup, backup Gardner Minshew took over. Minshew will get the start in the team's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 27-year-old's former team.

Right now, Indianapolis also has quarterback Sam Ehlinger on their roster. The team has its backup and third-stringer in place, but it needs the extra security with another QB on the practice squad. Hence the reported signing of Mond.