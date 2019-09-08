Antonio Brown was drawing interest from two serious NFL contenders before Patriots swooped into to sign receiver

The New England Patriots weren't the only team that went after Antonio Brown following his shocking release from the Raiders on Saturday. Despite all the drama he put Oakland through, it appears that multiple other teams were hoping to add the receiver.

According to Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, there was a "robust" market for the receiver's services during the roughly five hours that he was a free agent on Saturday.

"Antonio had a robust free-agent market and certainly had a lot of options," Rosenhaus said during an interview on SportsCenter that aired Saturday night. "But it was hard to compete with New England and that amazing opportunity, that great franchise, and play with one of the all-time greats, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick."

Although Brown ended up signing with the Patriots, it appears that he had multiple options. According to ESPN.com, two of the teams that were interested in signing Brown were the Seahawks and Browns.

Just after Brown's release on Saturday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Seattle and New England would be his most likely destinations. The reason the Seahawks would have worked is because they have a locker room that could potentially handle a big personality, like the one Brown would have brought. The Seahawks also would have been a good landing spot because Wilson actually enjoys working with Brown, according to ESPN.

Wilson and Brown actually spent some time working out together back in 2016.

Caught some passes down at @UCLA yesterday from @DangeRussWilson. Man, this guy has a cannon 😳 pic.twitter.com/5I2ClMdNNY — AB (@AB84) June 23, 2016

They also took a selfie together, which might not mean much to us, but in Brown's social media driven world, that probably means they're best friends forever.

As for the Browns, if Brown would have landed in Cleveland, that would have put the cap on the two craziest offseasons of 2019. Remember, the Browns kicked off all the craziness when they acquired Odell Beckham in a trade with the Giants back in March.

With Brown and Beckham on the team, the Browns would have had the most explosive receiving duo in the league, and possibly the most explosive duo in NFL history. However, the trade-off would have been that either of those guys could have made Cleveland's season implode at any point.

In the end, both the Seahawks and Browns came up empty in the Brown sweepstakes and that's because the Patriots landed him on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that included $9 million in guarantees. According to ESPN, the Browns and Seahawks, along with several other teams, eventually dropped out of the running because they felt Brown to the Patriots was basically a done deal before the deal actually got done.