A certain big-name quarterback recruit dominated college football headlines on Thursday, as Arch Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas despite highly publicized interest from other NCAA powerhouses like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU. The teenager won't even begin his college career until 2023, but already his bloodlines have him on the NFL radar as a name to watch at the most important position in football.

But who, exactly, is Arch Manning? What are his specific family ties to NFL royalty? And how does he compare to other Mannings who have come before him? You came to the right place.

Who is Arch Manning?

He's the No. 1-ranked prospect of the 2023 college football recruiting class, and the QB of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. He is perhaps best known, however, as the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of Archie Manning. Arch's dad, Cooper, is the oldest of Archie's three sons.

What are his NFL bloodlines?

While Arch's dad, Cooper, never played in the NFL, he committed to the University of Mississippi as a wide receiver before ending his playing career due to a spinal condition. Peyton, Eli and Archie all had extensive NFL careers:

His uncle Peyton is one of the most accomplished QBs in NFL history, playing 18 years with the Colts (1998-2011) and Broncos (2012-2015) and finishing as a 14-time Pro Bowler, five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion.



is one of the most accomplished QBs in NFL history, playing 18 years with the Colts (1998-2011) and Broncos (2012-2015) and finishing as a 14-time Pro Bowler, five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion. His uncle Eli , though not as consistent or dominant as Peyton during a 16-year career as Giants QB (2004-2019), retired as a franchise great with four Pro Bowl nods, six playoff appearances and two Super Bowl MVPs for odds-defying title runs.

, though not as consistent or dominant as Peyton during a 16-year career as Giants QB (2004-2019), retired as a franchise great with four Pro Bowl nods, six playoff appearances and two Super Bowl MVPs for odds-defying title runs. His grandfather Archie played 14 NFL seasons as a QB with the Saints (1971-1982), Oilers (1982-1983) and Vikings (1983-1984), logging two Pro Bowl nods and retiring with the 17th most completions in NFL history.

How does Arch compare to Peyton, Eli and Archie?

Arch's potential NFL days are a ways off, but even with his college career still on the horizon, he's got comparable size to the other Mannings who've gone pro. Keep in mind that he's conceivably got time to add weight before landing in the NFL.

Note: Measurements compiled from Pro-Football-Reference.

QB Height Weight Arch Manning 6-4 215 Peyton Manning 6-5 230 Eli Manning 6-5

220 Archie Manning 6-3 212

As far as ability, it's tough to fully forecast Arch's NFL prospects considering he's literally still in high school, whereas Peyton, Eli and Archie are retired with a combined 48 years of NFL experience. But the one thing that's apparent early on is that Arch projects as a more mobile QB than his family predecessors. Archie was easily the most active QB in terms of running between the three NFL veterans, and his best single-season rushing total was 351 yards, in 1972. Both Peyton and Eli were notoriously confined to the pocket, albeit with plenty of success as passers.

Here are some highlights from the latest scouting report on Arch Manning from 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna: