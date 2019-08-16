Bears vs. Giants odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 2 NFL picks from expert who's 26-10

The New York Giants generated buzz for their fan base with their win over the rival New York Jets in their NFL preseason opener last week. They will attempt to build on the momentum when they host the Chicago Bears on Friday night. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, whose selection at No. 6 overall received widespread criticism, led the team to a touchdown drive in his first series as a professional quarterback to spark the Giants to a 31-22 win. Meanwhile, Chicago saw its offense sputter in the second half of a 23-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers in its preseason opener. New York is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 42 in the latest Bears vs. Giants odds. Before you settle on your Bears vs. Giants picks, make sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White knows the Giants will be eager to give another inspiring performance after their exhibition opener gave critics cause for pause. General manager Dave Gettleman made a series of unpopular offseason moves, which included allowing safety Landon Collins to leave for the Washington Redskins and trading star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

The topper was the selection of Jones, but the 22-year-old made a strong first impression. Jones went 5-for-5 for 67 yards in his only series and capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler III. Veteran incumbent Eli Manning completed his only attempt for three yards in one series.

Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, the Nos. 3 and 4 quarterbacks, combined for 306 passing yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-31 attempts. Jake Carlock had a 59-yard interception return in the third quarter to give the Giants a 24-15 lead.

Even so, New York isn't necessarily the value side of the Bears vs. Giants spread.

Mitchell Trubisky started the Bears' first preseason game, but did not throw a pass. Backup Chase Daniel went 11-for-13 for 120 yards, while Tyler Bray completed 8-of-17 attempts for 85 yards.

Five players saw carries in a crowded backfield competition and the Bears finished with 82 yards on 19 carries. Seventh-round draft pick Kerrith Whyte Jr. led the way with 35 yards on six carries and the defense continued its fierce ways, forcing two turnovers.

