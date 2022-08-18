Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason gets underway when the Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Seattle, which is beginning a new era after having traded Russell Wilson to Denver during the offseason, began its exhibition schedule with a 32-25 loss at Pittsburgh last Saturday. Chicago kicked off the preseason with a 19-14 home triumph against Kansas City in Matt Eberflus' head-coaching debut.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Bears odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39. Before making any Bears vs. Seahawks picks or NFL bets, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Seahawks vs. Bears spread: Seattle -3.5

Seahawks vs. Bears over/under: 39 points

Seahawks vs. Bears money line: Seattle -175, Chicago +150

SEA: Seahawks allowed 185 yards on the ground in their preseason opener

CHI: Bears recorded a 25-24 comeback victory at Seattle in Week 16 of the 2021 season

Why the Seahawks can cover

Drew Lock's bid to replace Wilson as Seattle's No. 1 quarterback took a hit after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will miss Thursday's contest. That opens the door wider for Geno Smith, who hasn't held the starting job since his second season with the New York Jets in 2014. The 31-year-old veteran, who made three starts for the Seahawks last season while Wilson spent time on injured reserve, completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 101 yards and ran for a touchdown against the Steelers last Saturday.

Smith hopes to have DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as targets on Thursday after neither of Seattle's top two receivers played in the preseason opener. The Seahawks also were without Marquise Goodwin (hamstring), Freddie Swain (back) and Dee Eskridge (hamstring) in that contest, and Cody Thompson landed on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder against Pittsburgh. They added depth by acquiring J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from Philadelphia on Monday. A second-round draft pick in 2019, the 25-year-old had 16 catches for 290 yards and a TD in 40 games over three seasons with the Eagles.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago replaced the fired Matt Nagy in late January with Eberflus, who had spent four seasons as Indianapolis' defensive coordinator. The 52-year-old watched the Bears limit Kansas City to 52 yards on the ground in their preseason opener and win the turnover battle 2-0. Defensive tackle Trevon Coley, who played on Eberflus' defense with the Colts in 2019, made a pair of sacks against the Chiefs after signing with Chicago on Aug. 5.

Justin Fields was on the field for three possessions on Saturday, completing 4-of-7 pass attempts for 48 yards. The 23-year-old, who was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is looking to improve upon a rookie season in which he threw for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 12 games (10 starts). Trevor Siemian, a 30-year-old journeyman who is looking to nail down the No. 2 quarterback job, was 7-of-13 for 89 yards and a pair of TDs versus Kansas City.

