Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 6, 2019
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 6.
Plenty of NFL survivor pool players were eliminated last week when the Chiefs lost at home to Indianapolis as a double-digit favorite. It's become a familiar refrain in 2019, the Year of the Underdog. For those of you still standing, Week 6 poses another huge challenge when making your NFL survivor picks, especially if you have already used teams like the Patriots, Ravens and Cowboys. Each of those teams has what looks like an "easy" win, but beyond those big favorites, where can you turn for the top NFL knockout pool picks? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL survivor pool strategy from the SportsLine Projection Model.
Since its inception, this model is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks. On straight-up picks, it ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
The model advanced with the Eagles, Ravens, Cowboys, Chargers and Patriots the first five weeks, and now it's revealing its optimal NFL knockout picks for Week 6 only at SportsLine.
We can tell you the model is not going with the Chiefs, even though they're winning more than 65 percent of simulations against the visiting Texans. Kansas City suffered multiple injuries in its shocking 19-13 loss to the Colts last Sunday night, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweaking the ankle he rolled in Week 1. Kansas City also is missing starting left tackle Eric Fisher (groin). Star wideout Tyreek Hill (clavicle) has a chance to play against Houston, but it's far from a sure thing.
Without Hill, the Chiefs were unable to beat Indy's coverage, a formula other teams assuredly noticed.
There's a team besides the Patriots, Ravens and Cowboys that's winning more often than the Chiefs, and it's the top play for your NFL football pools. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL survivor picks.
So which team is a must-back in your Week 6 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 6, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.
