Billboards pop up in Detroit over officiating controversy in Lions' Monday night loss to Packers

After watching the Lions lose a controversial game to the Packers on Monday night, football fans in Detroit are still kind of bitter about the way their team lost, and they're making sure to let everyone else know.

A group of fans have decided to purchase multiple billboards across the city to call out the refs for their questionable officiating. During Green Bay's 23-22 win, there were several questionable calls in the game that went against Detroit, with the two biggest ones coming late in the fourth quarter when Lions pass rusher Trey Flowers was called for illegal hands to the face on two separate plays. The penalties were somewhat surprising when you consider the fact that Flowers had never been flagged for illegal hands to the face in his entire career.

Although referee Clete Blakeman insisted that his crew got the call right, the NFL didn't fully agree with that assessment when the subject came up on Tuesday. During an interview at the fall league meeting in Fort Lauderdale, an NFL executive admitted that the second call against Flowers should have never happened.

If Lions fans have proven one thing over the past few years, it's that they love blowing off steam with billboards, and that's exactly what they did in this situation. According to ESPN.com, a group in Detroit bought a total of seven billboards that all show a ref wearing a cheesehead hat.

So billboards like these are all over Detroit pic.twitter.com/1h6piuiiOH — Matt Johnson (@MaverickMM91) October 17, 2019

Lions cornerback Justin Coleman seemed to appreciate the billboards.

"That real, my goodness," Coleman said, via ESPN.com. "That's creative."

This isn't the first time that a group of Lions fans have pooled their money together to purchase some billboard space. Back in January 2015, fans took out a billboard to call out the officials that overturned a key pass interference penalty during Detroit's 24-20 playoff loss to the Cowboys. In March 2015, Lions fans took out another billboard to call out Ndamukong Suh for ditching Detroit to go to Miami. Lions fans also took out a billboard in October 2015 after the Lions were on the wrong end of a no-call on an illegally batted ball in a 13-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Basically, the billboard industry in Detroit is thriving thanks to the fact that the Lions always seem to be on the wrong side of bad calls.