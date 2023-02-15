With the NFL offseason officially underway, teams are in the process of finalizing their coaching staffs in preparing to attack free agency and the draft. The Buffalo Bills recently lost wide receivers coach Chad Hall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so they had an opening to fill on their staff. General manager Brandon Beane has reportedly filled that hole with an intriguing name.

Per NFL Media, the Bills are hiring Adam Henry to be their new wide receivers coach. Perhaps just as interesting, and as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport points out, Henry is very close with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Henry most recently served as Indiana's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, but in the past, he's worked as the wide receivers coaches for the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. Henry worked with OBJ during his time in New York and in Cleveland. He also worked with Beckham in college, as Henry served as LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for a few seasons.

While Beckham did not sign with a team during the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in last year's Super Bowl, the Bills were always one of the clubs that showed interest in the star wideout. Beckham reportedly had conversations during the year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Giants, Bills and Cowboys. He even joked that he would sign with the winner of the Los Angeles Rams-Bills matchup that opened up the 2022 season.

Following the Bills' divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, acquiring more firepower on offense is likely something the front office is interested in. With Henry now reportedly in the building, the Bills again figure to be a potential landing spot for OBJ.