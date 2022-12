A trio of NFL teams is about to make the pitch for Odell Beckham Jr. to join them for the stretch run. The wide receiver's free-agent tour will kick off this week when he travels to New York on Thursday to visit with the New York Giants, according to ESPN. From there, he'll go to Buffalo to meet with the Bills and then finish things off with a trip to Dallas to sit face-to-face with the Cowboys.

While those teams will get to sit down with Beckham, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported last week that the receiver has also had conversations with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, so it'll be fascnating to see if he makes any more stops before ultimately making his decision.

Beckham, 30, did pay a visit to the Giants' facility early last month to check on former teammate Sterling Shepard after Shepard's ACL tear, but did not meet with anyone in management. This time around, the visit is planned, and what seemed like an improbable reunion with the franchise that selected him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft is now a possibility.

OBJ is in the final stages of recovery from knee surgery after re-tearing his left ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory in February. He looks to be in great shape and seems ready to give a contending team a shot in the arm for the stretch run just as he did for Los Angeles last season when he was seemingly on his way to winning MVP in the Super Bowl before going down with the injury.

The Cowboys have made it clear they are interested in the wide receiver. Owner Jerry Jones loves collecting stars to wear the "star'' on their helmet.

"He made the greatest catch I've seen, other than the one Dez (Bryant) made for the touchdown against Green Bay," Jones said to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Sports Illustrated last last month. "Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot."

Playing for the Cowboys is always tempting, but to be given the chance to write a new ending to his career in New York has got to be tempting for Beckham, especially to play with good friend, Saquon Barkley, again. Barkley was at Beckham's 30th birthday earlier this month. The Giants star running back has a different way to lure his former teammate.

"I saw Micah (Parsons) tweet something at him. ... Why wouldn't you want him on your team," Barkley said with a smile, via SNY TV. "There's not really a sales pitch here. It's New York. It's the Giants. ... I don't have to tweet at him. He knows how I feel. He knows how we feel in this locker room."

Meanwhile, the Bills could crash the battle between these NFC East rivals and land Beckham when it's all said and done. After all, Buffalo can pitch Beckham another Super Bowl run in a similar fashion to what he did in L.A. last year. Currently, the Bills own the second-best odds in the NFL to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, only looking up to Kansas City. He'd also be reuniting with former Rams teammate Von Miller, who also has been recruiting him to Buffalo.

Ready or not, this sweepstakes is about to heat up on short order.