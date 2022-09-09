Von Miller made his final recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after the Buffalo Bills blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night. Prior to the blowout win, the Rams raised their Super Bowl championship banner -- with Beckham hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy -- as Beckham donned Rams colors as a potential sign he would re-sign with the team.

Miller didn't forget the joke Beckham placed on social media about the victor of the NFL Kickoff Game, hoping actions back up his words.

"I mean he said whoever won this game, that's where he was gonna go," Miller said after the win Thursday night. "There's truth behind every joke. We just gotta see. He was a huge part of our success last year (in Los Angeles). Whenever he gets healthy, I'm sure there's a lot of teams that will be wanting him.

"I mean, we get gotta wait and see. I think we did everything we could possibly do to get him. We have to wait 'til he gets healthy. We got a great squad over here. I think Josh (Allen) would like another weapon. That's just another guy that we can get the ball to.

"Right now, we got a great group of guys. We got a great team. We just gotta keep going. Whenever he gets happy, we'll see what happens.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen responded in kind with a smile on his face: "GM Von." Call it Allen's subtle pitch.

Beckham has hinted he's considering Buffalo as Miller has been actively recruiting him throughout the offseason. Bills general manager Brandon Beane also recently made a pitch to Beckham as he remains a free agent.

Didn't hurt Beckham tweeted about the win either.

The Rams have also made their pitch to Beckham this offseason as well, leaving Beckham's locker -- including his nameplate open -- for an eventual return. Head coach Sean McVay has been vocal about trying to convince Beckham to come back.

Beckham turned his 2021 season around since signing with the Rams after an ugly breakup from the Cleveland Browns, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games, and recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before going down with the knee injury.

Beckham may be making a decision soon, but the Bills are holding him to his words from earlier in the week. The Rams are banking on familiarity.