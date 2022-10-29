Odell Beckham Jr. should be ramping up his rehab and preparing to sign with a team soon. Beckham will have his suitors for the second half of the season, but are the Dallas Cowboys interested in the Super Bowl champion?

Jerry Jones didn't rule out the possibility, although he didn't give a definitive answer whether he would pursue Beckham either.

"He made the greatest catch I've seen, other than the one Dez (Bryant) made for the touchdown against Green Bay," Jones said to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Sports Illustrated. "Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot."

Beckham turned his 2021 season around since signing with the Rams after an ugly breakup from the Cleveland Browns, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games, and recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before going down with the knee injury.

When Beckham does return to the field, he'll be certain to make an impact for whatever team he plays for. The Cowboys could use more talent at wide receiver to help out CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup has struggled in his return from a torn ACL, having just eight catches for 86 yards in his four games back.

Noah Brown has 25 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown, but Dallas doesn't have much else at wide receiver. Simi Fehoko and Dennis Houston had just five catches for 40 yards in limited action, so Dallas has only three wide receivers it can rely on.

If Jones makes a phone call to Beckham over the next few weeks, it shouldn't be surprising given the Cowboys' lack of depth at wide receiver.