The Denver Broncos lost more than Thursday night's overtime game to the Indianapolis Colts. The team also lost starting offensive lineman Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby to season-ending injuries. Bolles was carted off the field on Thursday night after sustaining a significant injury to his lower right leg. Darby exited with a knee injury that is now being described as a torn ACL.

Both players have been major cogs to the Broncos' starting units. Bolles has been the Broncos' starting left tackle since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He missed just four games prior to the start of the 2022 season. Calvin Anderson, a former undrafted rookie who has appeared in 32 games (with five starts) since joining the Broncos in 2020, is slated to replace Bolles in the starting lineup.

Darby joined the Broncos last season after spending his first two seasons in Buffalo before winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017. He spent three seasons in Philadelphia before spending an additional season in Washington. Darby, who has 88 starts under his belt in 89 regular-season games, has eight career interceptions and 90 career pass breakups. He will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by K'Waun Williams, a nine-year veteran who in 2019 helped the 49ers capture an NFC title.

The Broncos dropped to 2-3 following Thursday night's loss to the Colts. While the defense continues to play at a high level, Denver's offense continues to struggle after scoring less than 20 points for the fourth time in five games.