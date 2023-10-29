The Chiefs entered Sunday's Week 8 rematch with the Broncos as touchdown favorites on the road. But the reigning Super Bowl champions struggled to score a touchdown at all. Denver's defense stymied Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, while Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton connected for another acrobatic score, as the Broncos rolled to a 21-9 AFC West upset.

Before Sunday, the Broncos had lost to the Chiefs in their last 16 straight meetings. The last time Denver beat K.C. was in September of 2015.

The Chiefs had won six straight since dropping their season opener to the Lions, including a 19-8 victory over the Broncos just two weeks before Sunday's showdown. Wilson and Co. were hapless that time out, with the quarterback managing just 95 passing yards and two interceptions in a defeat that dropped Denver to 1-5 on the year. On Sunday, Mahomes was the QB out of sync -- he reportedly had the flu going in, but was feeling better on Saturday -- throwing an ugly early pick to Ja'Quan McMillian, then chucking a second interception to Justin Simmons while trailing late in the fourth.

Situational football was a particular problem for the Chiefs in Mile High, with K.C. going 4 of 13 on third and fourth downs and 0 for 3 in the red zone before the final few minutes of play. Sean Payton's defense, meanwhile, came to play when it mattered most, with star safety Justin Simmons all but sealing the "W" with the late pick in traffic. Baron Browning also headlined the effort with two sacks and three QB hits, and Denver finished the day contacting Mahomes on almost a dozen different drop-backs.

Wilson, meanwhile, didn't post gaudy numbers throwing against a Chiefs "D" that's been stingier than usual in 2023. But he was sharp in the red zone, finding Sutton and Jerry Jeudy for tight-window scores and finishing with three TDs through the air.

Holding the Chiefs to 9 points came just five weeks after the Broncos gave up 70 to the Dolphins.

The Broncos are now 3-5, on a two-game win streak, and will enjoy a bye before returning in Week 10 against the Bills. The Chiefs, now 6-2 on the year, won't have much time to think about their defeat, as they're due to travel to Germany for an overseas matchup with the Dolphins in Week 9.