Browns beef up depleted wide receiver corps by signing former Ravens first-rounder
The Browns' receiving corps is banged up behind Jarvis Landry
The Cleveland Browns came out of mini-camp thinking they had one of the best wide receiver groups in the entire league. A few months later, the team is signing a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, who had previously been cut by the team, just to field a full group of wideouts for a Week 6 game against the Chargers.
According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Cleveland is signing former Ravens wideout Breshad Perriman with the intention of having him on the active roster.
Back in June, former Browns wideout Josh Gordon declared that the Browns had the NFL's best receiving corps headed into the 2018 season.
"[The Browns] have the best receiving corps in the league, in my opinion, already, just based off of talent alone," Gordon said, per NFL.com. "So you put in the playbook and some guys that are hungry enough to go do it and hopefully you can go out there and show and prove that. That's just my opinion, but we're not short on talent at the wide receiver position at all."
Then-recent acquisition Jarvis Landry, who is now Cleveland's leading receiver, agreed with Gordon's assessment.
Now, Gordon is on the Patriots. He was traded for a late-round pick after showing up to practices late. Landry is by far the team's most-targeted pass-catcher, while second-year man Rashard Higgins is injured, as is street free agent Derrick Willies. Prior to the Perriman acquisition, all the Browns really had left behind Landry was rookie struggling wideout Antonio Callaway and journeyman Rod Streater.
It'll be interesting to see if and when the Browns actually get Perriman on the field, because he does at least have deep speed that the Browns could use to stretch the field so Landry and tight end David Njoku can work the underneath areas.
