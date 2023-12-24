If we learned one thing about the Browns on Sunday, it's that Amari Cooper seems to have quite the connection with Joe Flacco. With Flacco running the show, Cooper has put up huge numbers against the Houston Texans.

Through three quarters, Cooper has nine passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. That total includes a 75-yard scoring catch in the second quarter that gave the Browns an early 14-0 lead.

Cooper's receiving total means that he's now topped 200 yards with THREE different teams, which makes him just the second player in NFL history to pull off the feat. Cooper also hit 200 yards with the Raiders and Cowboys before doing it on Sunday for the first time with the Browns. As for Terrell Owens, he hit the 200-yard number with the 49ers, Cowboys and Bengals.

Let's go back to Cooper, though, because he's on the verge of making history for the Browns. With 241 yards at the end of the third quarter, Cooper is now just the second player in franchise history to top 200 yards in a game. The only other player to pull that off was Josh Gordon, who did it twice.

Back in 2013, Gordon went off for 261 yards in a game against the Jaguars and that total still stands as the single-game record for the Browns, but it's a record that could go down if Cooper can rack up just 21 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Browns were leading the Texans 28-7 heading into the fourth quarter. If you want to find out whether Cooper gets the franchise record, be sure to click here so you can follow along in our live blog of the game.