The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals are 5-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Miami is 4-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Cardinals have won three consecutive games. The Dolphins have won three of their past four games.

Cardinals vs. Dolphins spread: Cardinals -4.5

Cardinals vs. Dolphins over-under: 49 points

Cardinals vs. Dolphins money line: Arizona -210, Miami 180

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona scored a 37-34 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. Kyler Murray passed for 360 yards and three TDs vs. an INT for a 104.5 rating and had 67 rushing yards and a rushing TD. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (437) and rushing TDs (seven). Murray is aiming for his fourth game in a row at home and fourth in row overall with a rushing TD. He has 270-plus passing yards and three-plus total TDs in each of his first three home games this season.

DeAndre Hopkins had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a TD in Week 7. He leads the NFL in receptions (57) and receiving yards (704) this season. Christian Kirk has five receiving TDs in his past four games. Kenyan Drake (ankle) will not play in Week 9. Chase Edmonds had a career-high seven receptions and 145 scrimmage yards in Week 7. The Cardinals rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season

Why the Dolphins can cover

Meanwhile, Miami rolled past the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, 28-17. Andrew Van Ginkel returned a fumble recovery 78 yards for a TD. Miami forced Jared Goff into two sacks and two fumbles. The Dolphins' front seven had two strip sacks, eight quarterback hits and five pass deflections. Xavien Howard comes into Week 9 tied for the NFL lead with four INTs.

The Dolphins come into this matchup boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at eight. Tua Tagovailoa completed 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs in his first career start last week. He became one of just two Miami quarterbacks to win his first career start. Running backs Myles Gaskin (knee) and Matt Breida (hamstring) will not play this week.

