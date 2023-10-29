Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will aim for their third win in a row when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Jackson was in MVP form last week as Baltimore dismantled a talebted Detroit Lions team, 38-6. Meanwhile, Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals fell to 1-6 on the season in Week 7 following a 20-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 10-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Ravens odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Ravens vs. Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Cardinals vs. Ravens time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Cardinals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Cardinals vs. Ravens, the model is picking Baltimore to cover the spread. Arizona has lost by double-digits in four straight games, failing to cover the spread each time. Meanwhile, Baltimore is on a 5-1 run against the spread on the road and has covered as the favorite three weeks in a row.

The Cardinals are dealing with injuries and Joshua Dobbs will start on Sunday as Kyler Murray recovers from a knee injury. That is a contrast to the Ravens' quarterback situation, as Lamar Jackson showed flashes of the 2019 campaign that won him NFL MVP honors. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.