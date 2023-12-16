Standout rookie C.J. Stroud did not travel with the Texans for Sunday's matchup with the Titans while recovering from a concussion. But it'll be Case Keenum who starts at quarterback in his place rather than regular No. 2 Davis Mills, according to Houston's KPRC 2.

Mills has more recent experience with the team, starting 26 different games from 2021-2022, and replaced Stroud after the latter exited Week 14's loss to the Jets. But Keenum, 35, has even more overall experience -- 64 career starts -- and took the majority of the Texans' first-team QB reps at practice this week, per Aaron Wilson.

Mills also received some starting reps, Wilson reported, but Keenum's veteran edge was apparently prioritized due to the Texans' potential to remain in a crowded AFC playoff picture. Houston has lost two of its last three games but remains above .500 at 7-6, with a chance to improve to 2-2 in the AFC South with a win over the rival Titans.

Keenum, who signed with the Texans this offseason, last started a game in 2021 with the Browns, going 2-0 in place of an injured Baker Mayfield. The veteran originally began his NFL career in Houston, going undrafted in 2012, and started 10 games for the team in his first two seasons. He is perhaps best known for an 11-3 run with the Vikings in 2017, when he replaced an injured Teddy Bridgewater to help guide Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game.