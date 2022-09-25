Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will try to get in the win column for a second straight week when they travel to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Paramount+. The Jaguars stutter-stepped in their season-opener and fell 28-22 to the Washington Commanders, but they rebounded in a big way in Week 2 with a 24-0 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. L.A. has also started off its season 1-1, winning the season-opener 24-19 over the Las Vegas Raiders before getting held off by the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in Week 2. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 42.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers

Chargers vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Chargers vs. Jaguars time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Chargers vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Chargers

For Chargers vs. Jaguars, the model is picking Jacksonville to cover the spread. While the Jaguars haven't won on the road in their last 17 games, they have the potential to keep Sunday's game close against a Chargers team facing a lot of injury issues.

L.A. has six big injuries to contend, none bigger than at the quarterback position. Justin Herbert is still a game-day decision after sustaining a ribs injury in Week 2 against Kansas City. Star receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and center Corey Linsley (knee) are also questionable for Sunday after missing practice on Friday. The Chargers would be a bigger favorite at home with a healthy squad, but if they miss significant pieces on Sunday, the Jaguars could turn this Week 3 matchup into a nail-biter.

