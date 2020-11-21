The New York Jets will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 2-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while the Jets are 0-9 overall and 0-4 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Chargers vs. Jets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 46. Before entering any Jets vs. Chargers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Chargers vs. Jets spread: Chargers -9.5

Chargers vs. Jets over-under: 46 points

Chargers vs. Jets money line: Los Angeles -450, New York 370

What you need to know about the Chargers

The Chargers lost to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, 29-21. Justin Herbert passed for 187 yards and two TDs vs. an INT and rushed for a TD. He is the first rookie quarterback in NFL history with two-plus TD passes in six straight games. Herbert has nine TDs (seven passing) vs. two INTs in four game home games this season. He leads all rookies with 19 TD passes.

Kalen Ballage had a season-high 102 scrimmage yards (68 rushing) last week. He is aiming for his third game in a row with 80-plus scrimmage yards. Keenan Allen has a TD catch in three consecutive games. He is aiming for his fourth game in row at home with nine-plus catches and 100-plus yards. Allen ranks second in the AFC with 65 catches. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the NFL when it comes to yards per game, with 403.7 on average.

What you need to know about the Jets

Meanwhile, the Jets fell 30-27 to the New England Patriots in their last outing, as they continued their worst start in franchise history. New York squandered a 10-point lead and lost on a game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired. Following a New England field goal with 6:04 left, the Jets were protecting a seven-point edge, but Joe Flacco threw an interception that allowed the Patriots to take over and score the tying TD. Flacco completed 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards and three TDs vs. an INT.

New York ranks last in the NFL in total offense and passing offense. The Jets rank 28th in total defense. Breshad Perriman set season highs in catches (five) and yards (101) and had his first two TDs of the season in Week 9. Denzel Mims had a career-high 62 yards in Week 9. Adam Gase has won both of his matchups with the Chargers. The Jets have lost the last three meetings.

