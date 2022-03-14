The Miami Dolphins have found their new running back, as they and former Arizona Cardinals weapon Chase Edmonds have agreed on a two-year, $12.6 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal reportedly includes $6.1 million guaranteed.

Edmonds, who turns 26 next month, is coming off a career campaign in which he recorded 903 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 12 games played. While James Conner was Arizona's leading rusher in 2021, Edmonds averaged 5.1 yards per carry and was the player the Cards relied on early before he was sidelined four games due to injury.

Chase Edmonds ARI • RB • 2 Att 116 Yds 592 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Miami's leading rusher in 2021 was Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 612 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games played. Edmonds came 20 yards from that number despite playing in five fewer games. The Dolphins have been looking for a true starting running back for three years now, and it's likely something new head coach Mike McDaniel wanted to prioritize, as he operated in a successful run-heavy scheme with the San Francisco 49ers.

Adding a dual-threat weapon in the backfield is also something that could help Tua Tagovailoa in his development, as Edmonds has racked up at least 850 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two seasons. Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fordham, Edmonds has rushed for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 128 passes for 921 yards and five touchdowns in 57 career games played.