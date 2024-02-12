When you win the Super Bowl, you know there's going to be a party afterward and when you win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, you know that party is going to be absolutely bonkers.

After beating the 49ers 25-22 in one of the wildest Super Bowls ever on Sunday, the Chiefs decided to hit up the strip to celebrate their third Lombardi Trophy in five years. After the game, the Chiefs headed four miles up the strip to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World and that's where they decided to finally let loose. The Super Bowl ended just before 8 p.m. PT, so the Chiefs had plenty of time to celebrate on Sunday night.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes showed why he's the MVP: He showed up to the party WITH THE LOMBARDI TROPHY.

Mahomes and Kelce were on stage with the Chainsmokers, who became the official entertainment of the afterparty.

After the Chiefs won, a lot of people were wondering whether Taylor Swift would join them for their Super Bowl celebration and the answer to that question is yes. Not only was she there, but Kelce was serenading her with her own songs. At one point, Travis was singing "You Belong with Me."

Kelce and Swift stayed cozy for the entire night and they definitely didn't mind being the center of attention (If you follow Swift, you may have noticed that you don't usually see photos and videos of her out in public like this, but when she's with Kelce, she just seems to ignore the paparazzi and live her life).

There was also an Eagles player on hand to help the Chiefs' celebrate and that was Jason Kelce. Travis' brother was decked out in Chiefs overalls and he definitely seemed to be having fun at the celebration.

And of course, Andy Reid was also in attendance. You can't hit the club without Big Red.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Ludacris, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Ice Spice and Blake Lively were also celebrating with the Chiefs.

As we all know, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas... unless you're celebrating a Super Bowl win. There's a good chance the Chiefs could be making a return trip to Vegas at some point this offseason and that's because Mahomes promised to pay for everyone to visit Sin City if the Chiefs won.

"This is a business trip. I told the guys that if we win I'll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate," Mahomes said.

The Chiefs QB has a $500 million contract, so footing the bill for a team trip to Vegas probably won't hurt his pocketbook too much.