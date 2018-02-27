Chiefs reportedly contacted 31 teams about Marcus Peters and 28 weren't interested

The Chiefs are reportedly parting ways with one of their best players, with news that they would trade cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams once the new league year begins March 14.

And while it's surprising that a team would be willing to ship one of the NFL's top cornerbacks out of town, even more shocking were the terms of the deal: Los Angeles reportedly will get Peters and a 2018 sixth-round pick while Kansas City receives a 2018 fourth-rounder and a 2019 second-rounder.

That's it.

So why would such an impact player at one of the most important positions on the field get traded for a second- and fourth-round pick? TheMMQB.com's Peter King sheds some light on the issue: "I'm told the Chiefs called all 31 other teams in the league this month on Peters, looking for a trade partner, and 28 teams either said they were not interested or did not make an offer of any value."

One team -- King speculates that it was either the Browns or Colts -- made an offer of a mid-round pick (for a top-tier cornerback!) and two others -- the Rams and 49ers -- were the last two standing before Los Angeles' offer won out.

And while there's no denying Peters' talents -- and that he takes football very seriously -- the Chiefs apparently soured on everything else.

The team suspended him for a game in December after a bizarre episode that included Peters chucking an official's penalty flag into the stands and then leaving the field after wrongly thinking he was ejected. When he returned to the sidelines, he wasn't in full uniform. There were also reports that he got into shouting matches with assistant coaches and angered team chairman Clark Hunt by refusing to stand for the national anthem. That the Chiefs traded for Kendall Fuller and signed David Amerson makes Peters' departure a little easier to stomach even though the defense was among the league's worst a season ago.

The Rams, meanwhile, are unconcerned about any baggage Peters, a California native, might bring with him. For starters, he's in the final year of a rookie deal that will pay him just $1.7 million. And second-year coach Sean McVay, who wouldn't speak in particulars about Peters during a recent conversation so as not to violate the league's rules on tampering, did talk more generally about the culture he and his staff created in Los Angeles last year when the Rams improved to 11-5 after 4-12 in 2016.

"These are grown men, and it starts with the mutual respect that exists, where they know it's about developing and building relationships," McVay said, via the Kansas City Star. "If we're going to ask our players to be coachable, we've got to be coachable as coaches as well. That displays an ownership and an accountability that we try to all have and makes the players more receptive to the messages we try to implement. ...

[The players] know exactly what the expectations are, what our standards are, and they know what it is to do it the right way."

Put another way: On paper, the Rams, who already had one of the NFL's best defenses and returns a potent offense, look like a much better team in 2018 than the Chiefs, who have moved on from Alex Smith and Marcus Peters in a matter of weeks.