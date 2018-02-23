Chiefs reportedly expected to trade cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams

Marcus Peters is apparently moving on. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are expected to trade the cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams. The deal could be completed sometime on Friday.

Chiefs are expected to trade CB Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, sources tell ESPN. Teams are in final stages of talks and barring an unexpected snag, the trade is expected to be agreed to as early as today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2018

Rams and Chiefs are in final stages of talks and barring an unexpected snag, the trade is expected to be agreed to as early as today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2018

Peters was the Chiefs' first-round pick in 2015. He slipped to the back half of the first round because of concerns about his attitude while in college, but he has been an excellent player throughout his first three NFL seasons.

Peters made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016, leading the NFL in interceptions (eight) and pick-sixes (two) as a rookie. He was named a First Team All-Pro during his second season as well. He has 19 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. Nobody else in the NFL has more than 14 interceptions during that time while only three defensive players have recovered more fumbles. Only three players (Everson Walls, Ed Reed, Richard Sherman) have ever intercepted more passes in their first three seasons than Peters.

Since 2015, no defender has allowed a lower passer rating in their coverage than Marcus Peters. pic.twitter.com/7jcjrYUvOn — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 22, 2018

However, Peters was suspended late in the season when he took an official's penalty flag and launched it into the stands. He also reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a Chiefs coach, which also played a role in the suspension.

The Peters deal will be the second major trade for Chiefs offseason, assuming it goes through as planned. They traded starting quarterback Alex Smith to Washington in late January.