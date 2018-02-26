Chiefs' haul surprisingly small in Marcus Peters trade, includes no first-round picks

The assumption when the Chiefs traded Marcus Peters, a star cornerback with multiple years left on his rookie contract, was that he would secure Kansas City a pretty big haul via trade. He did not.

According to multiple reports, including from ESPN and NFL Media, Peters fetched no first-round picks in exchange and the Chiefs ended up just getting a fourth-round pick this year and a second-round pick next year from the Rams.

The deal in full:

Rams get: CB Marcus Peters, 2018 sixth-round pick

Chiefs get: 2018 fourth-round pick, 2019 second-round pick

That is, frankly, kind of stunning. Peters is one of the most talented cornerbacks in football and just 25 years old. He has 19 interceptions and 55 passes defensed in just three seasons.

You can certainly argue he is not a perfect citizen, as Peters was suspended a game by the Chiefs last year for throwing an official's penalty flag into the stands.

Peters also reportedly got into a verbal spat with a coach prior to the suspension. And, according to Peter King of TheMMQB.com, Peters' decision to kneel during the national anthem was "much to owner Clark Hunt's chagrin." So there were some issues facing Peters in terms of getting along with ownership.

The cornerback is filthy cheap contractually next year, as he has just a $1.7 million cap hit in 2017. The Rams can choose to pick up Peters' fifth-year option, as the cornerback is a former first-round pick.

It tells you something about Kansas City's stance on Peters that they're willing to move up just two rounds and take on a single second-round pick to give up the cornerback. Namely: they were getting rid of him and the cost was irrelevant.

There is an argument for KC here, if you're willing to spin it the right way. Specifically, the situation was described as a "mutual parting" by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. And Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com points out that neither Chris Ballard nor John Dorsey, both of whom were on the Chiefs staff when they drafted Peters, got involved in the chatter, despite both the Colts and Browns having plenty of cap room and a need at cornerback.

Maybe Peters has become too polarizing to be worth a hefty price. But the Rams, who have a defensive coordinator in Wade Phillips who gets the most out of his cornerbacks, could have just really reaped the benefit of the Chiefs being willing to move on from a star corner for a low price.