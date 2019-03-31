Chiefs star Chris Jones in extension talks, wants to spent the rest of his career in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have undergone some major changes on defense this offseason. First of all, they fired former defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and replaced him with Steve Spagnuolo, the former Giants and Rams coach. They'll be transitioning to a 4-3 defense, and they cut ties with their two premier edge rushers in Justin Houston (waived) and Dee Ford (traded to the 49ers), while they brought in Alex Okafor to play off the edge. The Chiefs also cast aside Eric Berry and replaced him with Tyrann Mathieu, and let Steven Nelson leave for the Steelers, replacing him with Bashaud Breeland.

It does look like at least one player will be sticking around for a while longer, though, and that's Chris Jones. The team's second-round pick back in 2016, Jones is coming off the best season of his career. He racked up 15.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits, and 19 tackles for loss last season and was the best player on the Kansas City defense.

"I've made myself at home, the fans have bought into me, the community has accepted me for who I am and I appreciate that," Jones said this week, per the Kansas City Star. "I want to spend the rest of my career here, if that's possible."

The Chiefs feel the same way.

"There's a lot of time to go before the season starts, and he's certainly a guy that we've targeted and would love to get done," Chiefs GM Brett Veach said, per the Star. "The conversations have started. I wouldn't say they are heating up at a rapid pace, but you've got to start somewhere. We've had two to three of these conversations and they're getting better."

Jones will presumably get a sizable raise from the approximately $1.1 million in base salary he's set to collect next season, but he seems unlikely to break through the top of the market set by Aaron Donald last year. Donald is the best defender in football, while Jones is "merely" a Pro Bowl-caliber talent. He'll get a nice payday, though, and the Chiefs should be grateful he wants to stick around.