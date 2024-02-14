Super Bowls have become quite the event for Nick Allegretti. The Chiefs guard welcomed twin daughters into the world on the morning of Super Bowl LVII. During the game, Allegretti played in each of Kansas City's 79 offensive snaps despite tearing the UCL in his left shoulder during the second quarter, according to NFL Media.

Reigning two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes lauded his teammate's toughness on Tuesday night.

"Beast man!" Mahomes wrote on X. "We told him we needed him out there and he didn't miss a snap!"

Allegretti was a key part of the Chiefs becoming the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls. He started in the Chiefs' last two games in place of injured starter Joe Thuney.

Allegretti and the rest of Kansas City's offensive line paved the way for Mahomes to throw for 333 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his 66 yards on just nine carries. In all, the Chiefs ran for 130 yards on 30 carries, gained 455 total yards and tallied 24 first downs against the 49ers' stout defense.

This is the third Super Bowl win for Allegretti, a former seventh-round pick who was a rookie when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. He is slated to become a free agent this spring.