If Colin Kaepernick wants to make a return to football, the former NFL quarterback appears to have two options on the table. However, as things stand right now, the NFL is not one of those options, which is likely why Kaepernick remains out of football.

If the former 49ers quarterback is just looking to get back on the field, he could consider the XFL, a league that made headlines last month when it announced that it would be merging with the USFL. The XFL is partially owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and after the merger was announced on Sept. 28, Johnson was asked if Kaepernick might end up playing in the XFL and he gave a very interesting answer.

"We met with Kap and his agents (whom I like a lot) earlier this year," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him but I don't think it'll happen. We'll see."

The Rock revealed that he had a meeting with Colin Kaepernick Instagram

Based on how he answered the question, it seems that Johnson would like to see Kaepernick play in the XFL, but it appears that Kaepernick's camp turned down the offer. Although Kaepernick might feel like the XFL would be a step back for him -- after all, he did lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 -- the fact of the matter is that he's been out of the NFL for seven years and playing in another league might be his only pathway back to the NFL.

If Kaepernick doesn't want to play in the XFL, it appears that his second option for returning to football could come in Canada. According to TSN, the BC Lions have added Kaepernick to their negotiation list. This doesn't mean that he's going to play in the CFL, it just means that if he decided to play football in Canada, then BC would be the only team he would be allowed to negotiate with.

Of course, it doesn't seem like the 35-year-old has any interest in going up north. Over the past six years, two other CFL teams -- Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes -- have had Kaepernick on their negotiation list, but they never ended up talking to him.

Although there are two leagues out there that would welcome Kaepernick with open arms, he seems to have his eyes set on the NFL. Kaepernick even wrote a letter to the Jets last month after Aaron Rodgers went down with his season-ending injury. In that letter, Kaepernick said he'd be willing to be New York's scout team quarterback if the team was willing to sign him.

Right now, the Jets don't want him, but it seems the CFL and XFL both do if he's willing to play.