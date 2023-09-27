The New York Jets had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason. However, the quarterback's 2023 campaign was ended after just four plays due to a torn Achilles.

While head coach Robert Saleh was quick to hand the reigns to former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, there was plenty of speculation concerning what the Jets could do to replace Rodgers under center. Some turned their attention to the retired Tom Brady, while others started perusing the short list of free agents.

Another name brought up by some football fans was Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback and civil rights activist who has been searching for another opportunity in the NFL for years now. He actually reached out to the Jets following Rodgers' injury, but was not on New York's radar.

On Tuesday, musician J. Cole posted a letter written by Kaepernick addressed to Jets general manager Joe Douglas on social media. In this letter, Kaepernick requests not to take over Wilson's post, but to be signed to the practice squad. Cole said Kaepernick initially didn't want the letter released to the world, but Cole argued that everyone should know about his work ethic and his desire to play again.

The letter is dated 10 days after Rodgers suffered his injury in the season opener. Kaepernick says his training schedule has remained the same for six years, and that he is not done with football. He also lists Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis as references.

"Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer and you're not that impressed. Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it," Kaepernick wrote. "In either of these scenarios, I would be committed to getting your defense ready week in and week out, all season long, and I would wear that responsibility like a badge of honor."

Kaepernick's last snap in the NFL came on Jan. 1, 2017. He actually worked out for the Raiders in May of 2022, but nothing came of it. The same day this letter was released to the public, the Jets signed a veteran quarterback to their practice squad in Trevor Siemian, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals this preseason.

It remains to be seen if Kaepernick is on any NFL team's radar, but the case he made for himself is now available for everyone to read.