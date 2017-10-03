Colts GM: Andrew Luck will start 'slowly' working back into practice this week

It's been a long wait, but Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has finally moved one step closer to a return to the field. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said during the team's Monday night radio show that Luck will make his return to practice this week.

"We'll slowly start working him back into practice this week," Ballard said. "We'll see how much he gets. But we've got a plan in place to where we want him to start getting him reps and then, in time as we can get him incorporated back into team work and all that, we'll get him back on the field."

Luck has also begun throwing the ball a bit, and Ballard likes what he sees on that front.

"Andrew's doing good, he's doing really good," Ballard said. "I've watched him throw the ball and he's starting to get his motion back, getting his lower body to start working with his upper body. His strength levels are getting back to where they need to be."

Luck had surgery on his shoulder earlier this offseason and spent all of training camp and the entire preseason on the physically unable to perform list. He was removed from the PUP list prior to the start of the regular season but has yet to suit up for a game yet, and has also not practiced.

Scott Tolzien started the first game of the season, while Jacoby Brissett (acquired from the Patriots shortly before the season started) has been under center for each of the last three. The Colts have gone 1-3 in Luck's absence, continuing a trend of poor performance when he's out that goes back a few years.

The Colts have previously said that it would take Luck a few weeks upon returning to practice before he's able to get back on the field for a game. That probably means sometime around Week 6 against the Titans, Week 7 against the Jaguars, or Week 8 against the Bengals.