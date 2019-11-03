Colts' Jacoby Brissett leaves game after suffering leg injury against Steelers, questionable to return

The Indianapolis Colts have already lost quarterback this season and they'll now be hoping they didn't just lose another one.

Jacoby Brissett went down with a leg injury against the Steelers on Sunday and has been ruled questionable to return. On a first-and-goal play from the Steelers' 12-yard line, Brissett dropped back to pass, and as he started to scramble, a Colts offensive lineman was pushed into him, which caused his left leg to bend awkwardly.

After taking the hit, Brissett went down immediately and had to be tended to by the Colts' training staff. Brissett was 4 of 5 for 59 yards before exiting the game.

Although Brissett was able to walk off the field on his own power, he wasn't able to immediately return action, and the Colts ended up continuing the drive with backup Brian Hoyer under center. On Hoyer's first throw against the Steelers, he hit Jack Doyle for an 11-yard touchdown pass that put Indy up 10-3. Since then, Hoyer threw a pick-six to get the Steelers back into the game-- the Colts clearly miss Brissett.

The only reason Hoyer is even on the Colts roster is because the team needed a new backup after the surprising retirement of Andrew Luck. Going into training camp, Brissett was the backup, but all that changed when Luck announced his retirement on Aug. 25. After Brissett took over as the starter, the Colts knew they needed a veteran QB, which is why they signed Hoyer to a three-year deal.

Hoyer spent most of training camp on the Patriots' roster, but got cut after New England decided to move forward with rookie Jarrett Stidham as the backup for Tom Brady.