Colts' Jacoby Brissett leaves game after suffering leg injury against Steelers, questionable to return
The Colts quarterback had to leave the game in the first half
The Indianapolis Colts have already lost quarterback this season and they'll now be hoping they didn't just lose another one.
Jacoby Brissett went down with a leg injury against the Steelers on Sunday and has been ruled questionable to return. On a first-and-goal play from the Steelers' 12-yard line, Brissett dropped back to pass, and as he started to scramble, a Colts offensive lineman was pushed into him, which caused his left leg to bend awkwardly.
After taking the hit, Brissett went down immediately and had to be tended to by the Colts' training staff. Brissett was 4 of 5 for 59 yards before exiting the game.
Although Brissett was able to walk off the field on his own power, he wasn't able to immediately return action, and the Colts ended up continuing the drive with backup Brian Hoyer under center. On Hoyer's first throw against the Steelers, he hit Jack Doyle for an 11-yard touchdown pass that put Indy up 10-3. Since then, Hoyer threw a pick-six to get the Steelers back into the game-- the Colts clearly miss Brissett.
The only reason Hoyer is even on the Colts roster is because the team needed a new backup after the surprising retirement of Andrew Luck. Going into training camp, Brissett was the backup, but all that changed when Luck announced his retirement on Aug. 25. After Brissett took over as the starter, the Colts knew they needed a veteran QB, which is why they signed Hoyer to a three-year deal.
Hoyer spent most of training camp on the Patriots' roster, but got cut after New England decided to move forward with rookie Jarrett Stidham as the backup for Tom Brady.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Patriots vs Ravens odds, SNF picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Patriots vs. Ravens showdown 10,000...
-
Watson, Diggs welcome Popeyes' sandwich
Popeyes chicken sandwich hype has reached the NFL's star players
-
Week 9 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
-
Shepard ruled out of MNF, LVE in doubt
Things took a turn for the worse for the Giants receiver, and the Cowboys might be without...
-
NFL DFS: SNF picks, top Week 9 lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Giants will try to sign Leonard Williams
The Giants want to open contract talks with Williams before Thanksgiving
-
Vikings at Chiefs: Live updates
Live analysis of Sunday's battle in Kansas City, where Kirk Cousins and Co. are looking to...
-
Bears vs. Eagles: Live Updates
Follow along with all the action as the Eagles and Bears square off in NFC playoff rematch