Less than three months after signing him, the Indianapolis Colts have made the decision to move on from Breshad Perriman.

According to ESPN.com, the Colts are going to release Perriman, who was just signed in June. The former first-round pick did see some preseason action with the Colts, catching four passes for 34 yards during his short time with the team, but he didn't do enough to convince Indy to keep him.

The Colts took a flyer on Perriman hoping that he could revive his career in Indianapolis.

The 29-year-old has been in the NFL since 2015 when the Ravens made him the 26th overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, Perriman's career got off to a rough start when he was forced to miss his rookie season due to injury. Although he eventually recovered from the knee injury that cost him the 2015 season, Perriman never lived up to the hype in Baltimore. In three seasons with the team (2015-17), Perriman only caught 43 total passes. After his time with the Ravens, Perriman played for multiple teams over the next few years, including the Browns, Jets and Buccaneers.

Before signing in Indy, Perriman spent his two previous seasons with the Buccaneers, but even with Tom Brady as his quarterback, he was unable to put up any big numbers. In 2022, he caught just nine passes for 110 yards with the Bucs.

As for the Colts, Perriman was staring at some stiff competition to make the team. When he was signed in June, the Colts already had more than 12 receivers on the roster, so he went into the situation knowing that it wasn't going to be easy to crack the roster.

Perriman is one of three receivers who have been cut by the Colts over the past 24 hours, a list that also includes Tyler Adams and Kody Case. Indianapolis has also cut ties with Kenyan Drake and kicker Lucas Havrisik.

Like every other team in the NFL, the Colts have to have their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, which is the NFL's cut deadline. If you want to stay up to date on all the moves that will be happening around the league between now and then, be sure to follow along in our cuts tracker here.