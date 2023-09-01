The Washington Commanders fanbase was rejuvenated this offseason by Josh Harris, who bought the franchise from disgraced owner Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion. The transaction sparked celebrations across NOVA, and that excitement will carry into the 2023 regular season.

On Friday, the Commanders announced that they had sold out their home opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10. Washington also announced that the Commanders were investing $40 million into their home, FedEx Field. It is considered by many to be one of the worst stadiums in the NFL, which is something the new ownership group wants to change.

"We have the best fans in football – and they deserve the best gameday experience. These upgrades to FedExField represent an immediate and tangible step to improve that experience, something our ownership group considers a top priority," said Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience Trista Langdon. "Not only are we taking care of our fans, we're also taking care of our house. Fans will continue to see improvements throughout the season as we continue to invest and make changes to everything from basic infrastructure to a re-imagined pregame ritual. We are excited for fans to come home and see all the changes on September 10."

Apart from new ownership, there are other reasons to be optimistic about the Commanders in 2023, as Washington has a new starting quarterback in Sam Howell and a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy. The Commanders do reside in a tough division with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, but for the first time in a long time, there's a different energy around Washington -- and that energy will be felt when the Commanders take the field for the first time later this month.