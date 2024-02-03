There's a lot of drama in the air when it comes to Ben Johnson, the Washington Commanders and the interview that went down between the two.

Johnson, who remains in Detroit as the Lions' offensive coordinator, was turned off by Commanders ownership, specifically the fact that they are "basketball guys" who are perhaps too confident in their football opinions, according to ESPN. In turn, the same report stated that Johnson didn't do well in the interview.

Along with managing partner Josh Harris, the Commanders' relatively new ownership includes NBA Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson, who in addition to winning five titles with the Lakers during his playing days has won MLB, WNBA and MLS titles as an owner.

Washington has continued its quest to fill its vacant offensive coordinator post. The Commanders did fill their head coaching vacancy with the hiring of former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

Johnson, meanwhile, will return to Detroit, where he enjoyed considerable success this past season. The Lions were among the NFL's best team in several offensive categories and had scored 24 points against the 49ers in the first half of the NFC championship game. Unfortunately for Johnson and Co., the Lions scored just seven points the second half and were on the short end of a 34-31 final score.

He didn't become a head coach this year, but Johnson will probably be a top candidate when next offseason arrives. Just don't bet on him ending up in Washington anytime soon.