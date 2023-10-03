The New York Giants were absolutely pummeled on "Monday Night Football" on their home turf at MetLife Stadium in Week 4, losing 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks. Much of the blame for the debacle can be, and has been, directed at the Giants offense, particularly quarterback Daniel Jones. He threw two interceptions, including a 97-yard pick-six to rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and was sacked 10 times, making him the most sacked Giants passer since Phil Simms was taken down 10 times at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 of the 1980 season.

This prime-time faceplant has led to many across the football world and on social media questioning the rationale behind the G-Men handing Jones a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason, the same deal Rams Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott are signed to.

However, one All-Pro player who is typically a Jones antagonist is coming to his defense off the field: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. He racked up six quarterback pressures, one sack and two quarterback hits on Jones in Dallas' 40-0 beatdown of Jones and the Giants on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 1.

On Tuesday, Parsons took to Twitter to defend Jones and critique his porous offensive line, replying to a clip from Monday in which all four of Seattle's defensive linemen beat their New York counterparts to get in Jones' face in seemingly under two seconds.

Sacks are a byproduct of both the pressure an offensive line is allowing and a quarterback's ability to evade the pass rush and get a throw off, whether that be to a pass-catcher or as a throwaway. In Jones' defense, the point Parsons is alluding to, is the Giants' offensive line is allowing pressure on 46.9% of their quarterback dropbacks, the third-highest rate in the NFL ahead of only the New York Jets (47.1%) and the Chicago Bears (47.4%). That would make it hard for any quarterback to feel comfortable to let it rip in the pocket.

Tuesday marks the second time in as many days that Parsons has defended a young, New York quarterback the Cowboys have defeated this season. He also stood up for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after former NFL safety and current NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison called Wilson "garbage" following Gang Green's 23-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."