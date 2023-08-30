Will Grier's audition last Saturday night earned him a spot with the two-time defending AFC North division champions. The former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback is joining the Bengals practice squad, according to ESPN. Cincinnati was in the market for a new backup quarterback after recently waiving veteran Trevor Siemian.

Grier was reportedly informed that he would be released by the Cowboys prior to the team's preseason finale against the Jaguars. Grier was expendable after Dallas traded to acquire former 49ers first-round pick Trey Lance the previous day.

With Saturday night serving as his audition for the league's 31 other teams, Grier played the entire game and threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 53 yards and two scores in the Cowboys' 31-16 win.

Grier's regular-season experience is just two games during his rookie season. He went 27 of 44 for 224 yards with three picks in a late-season loss to the Colts. His second start lasted less than two quarters after he was injured following a sack by Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan.

The 28-year-old quarterback is joining a Bengals quarterback room that includes backup Jake Browning and Pro Bowler Joe Burrow. Burrow is currently dealing with a calf injury that has left his availability for Cincinnati's season opener against the Browns in question.